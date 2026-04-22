Kitchen mishap keeps fire crews busy

Local News, News April 22nd, 2026

A kitchen mishap in downtown St. John’s on Tuesday evening kept fire crews busy, calling some firefighters away from a fire in the centre of the city.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at a home on Flavin Street. With some crews already busy at a fire on St. Theresa’s Court, firefighters scrambled from other nearby stations.

The cause of alarm was centred around a kitchen stove, with only minor damage done. One person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. It was unknown at the time if they were taken to hospital.

Video from the scene of a minor kitchen incident on Flavin Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)