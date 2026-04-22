Kitchen mishap keeps fire crews busy
A kitchen mishap in downtown St. John’s on Tuesday evening kept fire crews busy, calling some firefighters away from a fire in the centre of the city.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at a home on Flavin Street. With some crews already busy at a fire on St. Theresa’s Court, firefighters scrambled from other nearby stations.
The cause of alarm was centred around a kitchen stove, with only minor damage done. One person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. It was unknown at the time if they were taken to hospital.