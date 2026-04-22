Local

Local News

Kitchen mishap keeps fire crews busy

Local News, News

A kitchen mishap in downtown St. John’s on Tuesday evening kept fire crews busy, calling some firefighters away from a fire in the centre of the city.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at a home on Flavin Street. With some crews already busy at a fire on St. Theresa’s Court, firefighters scrambled from other nearby stations.

The cause of alarm was centred around a kitchen stove, with only minor damage done. One person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. It was unknown at the time if they were taken to hospital.

Video from the scene of a minor kitchen incident on Flavin Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Related Articles

City extends on-street parking ban until April 18
Read more
Capital city considering change to animal control regulations
Read more
St. John’s says goodbye as last beloved swan relocated after nearly 20 years
Read more
Overnight fire damages two vehicles in St. John’s
Read more
Marystown marks milestone year as hockey tournaments hit the ice
Read more
St. John’s paving the way for new affordable housing development in the west end
Read more
Back to top