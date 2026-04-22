Evening fire damages centre-city home; displaces two

Local News, News April 21st, 2026

A fire in the centre of St. John’s on Tuesday evening caused significant damage to a home and has displaced two people.

At about 8:00 p.m. firefighters were called to a residence on St. Theresa’s Court, near Mundy Pond. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a duplex. Firefighters were able to enter the home and quickly gain control of the blaze.

Jeff Hatcher, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said no one was home at time of the fire, which caused extensive damage inside a room at the rear of the home. The two residents of the home have been displaced. The adjoining home suffered no damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

While firefighters were dealing with this fire, the alarm for a second possible fire in downtown St. John’s was sounded.

Video from the scene of a fire on St. Theresa’s Court in St. John’s on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)