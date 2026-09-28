Impaired driver arrested in Marystown

Justice, News September 28th, 2026

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired operation over the weekend after the Burin Peninsula RCMP responded to a dangerous driving complaint.

It was just before 11:00 p.m. when police received a call from a concerned resident about a vehicle speeding and passing other vehicles dangerously.

Officers pulled over the vehicle and found open liquor in the vehicle. The driver also showed signs of impairment. A 38-year-old Beau Bois man failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired driving.

He was transported to the Burin Peninsula RCMP detachment where further breath samples confirmed his impairment.

His vehicle was seized and impounded, and he was ticketed. He was released from custody under conditions of the court and will appear in Grand Bank Provincial Court next month.