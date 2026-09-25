Hyundai Hope on Wheels rolls into St. John’s with iconic Handprint Ceremony and $100,000 donation to help fight childhood cancer

Health, News September 25th, 2026

The annual cross-Canada Hyundai Hope on Wheels tour is returning to St. John’s with a $100,000 donation to support the critical work of the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre and children and families across Newfoundland and Labrador affected by cancer.

At the heart of the St. John’s stop is the story of eight-year-old Alexa English, whose Janeway journey began in June 2020 after persistent swelling behind her ear led her family to search for answers. Tests revealed four enlarged lymph nodes and a diagnosis no family is ever prepared to hear: Alexa had cancer.

From that moment, Alexa was supported by the Janeway’s oncology team, whose expertise guided her through treatment and follow-up care. She spent many nights and holidays at the hospital during a time when germs felt especially frightening and even routine visits carried added risk.

Today, Alexa is in remission and returns to the Janeway every six months for checkups. Now eight years old, she loves soccer and volleyball, crafting, playing games and all things Disney. During the Hyundai Hope on Wheels Handprint Ceremony, Alexa and her family will share her journey and help shine a light on the importance of supporting pediatric cancer care close to home.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a non-profit initiative committed to helping children fight cancer through funding, awareness and storytelling. At each Handprint Ceremony, children who have faced cancer leave their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, creating a colourful and deeply personal tribute to their journeys. Together, the handprints transform the vehicle into a moving symbol of hope, resilience and the collective effort to create a future free from childhood cancer.

The event is set for Monday in St. John’s.