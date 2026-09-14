Temporary disruption of lab services at Dr. Hugh Twomey Health Centre

Health, News September 14th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public of a temporary disruption of outpatient laboratory services at Dr. Hugh Twomey Health Centre in Botwood until:



Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 8:30 a.m.



Emergency blood collection services are not affected at this time. If routine laboratory services are required, patients may choose to travel to another health-care facility. Emergency department and medical imaging services remain operational during the temporary service disruption.



NL Health Services thanks you for your support.