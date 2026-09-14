Health

Health

Temporary disruption of lab services at Dr. Hugh Twomey Health Centre

Health, News

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public of a temporary disruption of outpatient laboratory services at Dr. Hugh Twomey Health Centre in Botwood until:

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 8:30 a.m.

Emergency blood collection services are not affected at this time. If routine laboratory services are required, patients may choose to travel to another health-care facility. Emergency department and medical imaging services remain operational during the temporary service disruption.

NL Health Services thanks you for your support.

Related Articles

Province introduces new guide for survivors during Suicide Prevention Week
Read more
Labrador woman calling for better accessibility on Labrador Marine ferry
Read more
Auditor General finds major oversight and accountability gaps in N.L. long-term care
Read more
Province looking for feedback on parental access to children’s health information
Read more
30-year-old Quebec man arrested and charged following Wabush Airport Sunday night
Read more
Community event held in Grand Falls-Windsor to fight drug overdoses in rural areas
Read more
Back to top