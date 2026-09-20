Health

Health

Province issues RFP to assess St. Clare’s Hospital

Health, News

The province has issued a Request for Proposals for a consulting team to assess St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital. 

The work is intended to examine the current condition of the hospital and the potential for expansion. The proposal includes a facility condition assessment, accessibility review, environmental and hazardous materials investigations and an expansion feasibility study.

The provincial government says there is potential for expansion that could support additional acute care services and extend the life of the facility.

The RFP deadline is October 13.

Related Articles

Precautionary boil order advisory in effect for Town of Deer Lake
Read more
Nursing students face higher fees to write national exams
Read more
Request for Proposals issued for nurse practitioner review 
Read more
Mike Wahl discusses fourth season of Health Explored
Read more
Temporary disruption of lab services at Dr. Hugh Twomey Health Centre
Read more
Province introduces new guide for survivors during Suicide Prevention Week
Read more
Back to top