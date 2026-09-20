Province issues RFP to assess St. Clare’s Hospital

Health, News September 20th, 2026

The province has issued a Request for Proposals for a consulting team to assess St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital.

The work is intended to examine the current condition of the hospital and the potential for expansion. The proposal includes a facility condition assessment, accessibility review, environmental and hazardous materials investigations and an expansion feasibility study.

The provincial government says there is potential for expansion that could support additional acute care services and extend the life of the facility.

The RFP deadline is October 13.