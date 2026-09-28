Hopedale RCMP arrests dirt bike operator for impaired operation

Justice, News September 28th, 2026

Police in Hopedale arrested a 31-year-old woman Saturday evening, after receiving a call about a possible impaired driver.

On September 26 around 5:15 p.m., Hopedale RCMP officers were alerted that a dirt bike operator that might be under the influence of alcohol. Police located and stopped the described off-road vehicle, and the driver failed a roadside screening, and was arrested for impaired operation. The 31-year-old woman was transported to the detachment, where she provided additional breath samples that were more than three times the legal limit.

She was later released from custody to appear in provincial court at a future date.

Hopedale RCMP thanks the concerned resident who reported their suspicions to police. By taking action and reporting a possible impaired driver, you may have saved a life.