Holyrood RCMP arrest wanted man after deploying spike belt in Conception Harbour, multiple charges laid

Justice, News May 26th, 2026

Holyrood RCMP, with assistance from Ferryland RCMP and RCMP Traffic Services East arrested 60-year-old David Halleran on Saturday, after he was caught speeding excessively and fled twice from police during attempted traffic stops. Halleran faces multiple Criminal Code charges including flight from police and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on May 23, officers on patrol in Avondale spotted a vehicle speeding in the area of Route 60 (the Conception Bay Highway) and Station Road and conducted a traffic stop. The driver suddenly fled from the traffic stop in a reckless manner at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety police did not pursue the suspect vehicle.

As a result of patrols across multiple surrounding communities RCMP officers located and conducted another traffic stop with the same vehicle in the Conception Harbour area. For a second time, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

A tire deflation device (also known as a spike belt) was successfully deployed along Harbour Drive and the vehicle came to a complete stop along nearby Big Pond Road, where the driver was taken into custody.

Police arrested David Halleran, 60, who was found to be violating court ordered conditions of a release order and wanted by Bay Roberts RCMP on an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Halleran was returned to the Holyrood RCMP detachment until his court appearance yesterday, where he answered to the following charges:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle – two counts,

Flight from police – two counts,

Failure to comply with conditions of a release order.