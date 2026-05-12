RNC targeting high-risk driving behaviours

Justice, News May 12th, 2026

This Canada Road Safety Week, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is focusing on drivers who put others at risk. The week-long campaign aims to increase public compliance with safe driving practices in order to save lives and reduce avoidable injuries on our roads. By focusing on behaviours that put road users most at risk, including impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and driving without a seatbelt, the RNC is making roadways safer for everyone.

This year’s theme, ‘Road Safety: Every road. Every day. Everyone.’ is a reminder that the decisions drivers make not only affect them, but other road users as well.

During Road Safety Week, the RNC will be engaged in various enforcement activities, continuing its commitment to road safety for all.