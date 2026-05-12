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Clarenville RCMP tickets driver for speeding, failing to produce licence

Justice, News

Clarenville RCMP kicked off Canada Road Safety Week by stopping and ticketing a driver caught speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday evening. The international driver was unable to provide a physical copy of their driver’s licence, earning himself a second ticket under the Highway Traffic Act.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on May 11, officers patrolling the Trans-Canada Highway near Clarenville observed a passenger vehicle travelling at speeds up to 104 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone. The driver, a 39-year-old man, was pulled over for speeding, and was unable to provide police with a physical copy of his out-of-country driver’s licence.

He was issued tickets for both offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

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