Harbour Grace RCMP responds to hit and run in Old Perlican, driver charged with impaired operation

Justice, News October 2nd, 2026

Harbour Grace RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man Thursday night, after responding to a report of a hit and run collision in Old Perlican and determining that the driver was impaired.

On Oct. 1, shortly before 9:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision in a parking lot on Main Street in Old Perlican. The caller reported that a vehicle had crashed into their car and failed to remain at the scene, and that the man driving the car appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The victim was able to provide officers with the name of the other driver, and a description of the vehicle.

Harbour Grace RCMP located the suspect and vehicle at a residence in Old Perlican and noted signs of impairment. He was arrested without incident, and transported to the detachment where he provided breath samples that were three times the legal limit.

Police also discovered that the vehicle he was driving was not insured and that his licence was suspended.

The 55-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and issued tickets for failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended licence and operating the vehicle without insurance.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in December 2026. In addition, his licence was further suspended and his vehicle was seized by police and impounded.