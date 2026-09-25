NEWS

News

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrests suspect in break and enter

News

RCMP in Labrador arrested a 31-year-old Happy Valley-Goose Bay man early Thursday morning after responding to a report of a break and enter at a commercial property on Hamilton River Road. A suspect was identified and located nearby, he was taken into custody without incident.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on September 24, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP received a call reporting a break and enter discovered at the Royal Canadian Legion on Hamilton River Road. Police attended the scene and observed damaged to a doorway and signs of entry inside. The suspect fled with stolen liquor prior to police arriving on scene.

A search of the building and the area was conducted and the suspect, Joel Peue Rich, 31, was located and arrested nearby without incident.

He was returned to the Happy Valley-Goose Bay detachment and has been charged with breaking and entering a business with intent, theft under $5,000, possessing break-in instruments, disguised with intent to commit an offence and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.

Rich was expected to appear in court yesterday (Thursday).

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

Granddaughter and grandfather work to clean up St. John’s
Read more
RNC warns of inherent risks of field parties
Read more
Provincial and federal representatives, special guests and the US ambassador gather in Gander for special ceremony
Read more
Dean Penney sentenced to life in prison; no eligibility for parole for 25 years
Read more
PC Government says electricity rebate contingent on finalizing new Churchill Falls deal
Read more
Back to top