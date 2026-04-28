Natuashish RCMP responds to disturbance, charges man with assault, resisting arrest

Justice, News April 28th, 2026

Natuashish RCMP arrested a 34-year-old man on Saturday morning as part of an investigation into a recent assault. Benjamin Rich faces nine Criminal Code charges including assault, resisting a police officer and breach of his court-imposed conditions.

On April 22, shortly after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault in progress on Katshinak Street. When officers arrived, the victim reported than a man had forced his way into the house and assaulted him. The suspect fled the scene on foot, however, the victim was able to provide police with the name of his attacker.

Natuashish RCMP located the suspect on April 24 around 11:45 a.m., and attempted to take him into custody. The man, 34-year-old Benjamin Matthew Rich, attempted to evade the officers and failed to comply with instructions. He was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Being unlawfully in a dwelling house

Assaulting a peace officer – two counts

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Failure to comply with a probation order – two counts

Failure to comply with a condition of a release order.

Rich was held to appear in provincial court on Monday, April 27. He was remanded into custody and will appear in court again on Wednesday.