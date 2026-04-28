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Harbour Grace RCMP investigating damage at local car dealership, seeking public’s assistance

Justice, News

Harbour Grace RCMP is investigating damage caused at a local car dealership earlier this month and asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage to contact police.

On April 2, police were called to Steele Chrysler on Harvey Street in Harbour Grace after an employee reported multiple vehicles on the lot with fuel tanks that had been punctured. The estimated cost of the damage is $10,000.

Police believe it is likely the damage occurred on or shortly before Thursday, April 2.

Harbour Grace RCMP is looking for potential witnesses or anyone with information about this crime. If you have information that you believe could be helpful, please contact the detachment at 709-596-5014.

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