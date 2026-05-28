Forteau RCMP charges former L’Anse au Loup town employee following fraud investigation

Justice, News May 28th, 2026

Following an investigation that began in August 2025, criminal charges have been laid by Forteau RCMP against 53-year-old Janice Normore.

In August 2025, the Town of L’Anse au Loup contacted the RCMP about possible internal fraud. The town hired a chartered professional accountant who conducted a financial audit, leading to the discovery of financial irregularities starting in January 2021.

In total, the investigation discovered internal fraud in excess of $115,000.00 over a period of approximately four years.

On May 27, Janice Normore, a former employee of the town, was charged with Criminal Code offences including theft over $5,000 and breach of trust.

Normore is set to make her first appearance in Wabush Provincial Court on August 18, 2026.