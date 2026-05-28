Forteau RCMP charges former L’Anse au Loup town employee following fraud investigation
Following an investigation that began in August 2025, criminal charges have been laid by Forteau RCMP against 53-year-old Janice Normore.
In August 2025, the Town of L’Anse au Loup contacted the RCMP about possible internal fraud. The town hired a chartered professional accountant who conducted a financial audit, leading to the discovery of financial irregularities starting in January 2021.
In total, the investigation discovered internal fraud in excess of $115,000.00 over a period of approximately four years.
On May 27, Janice Normore, a former employee of the town, was charged with Criminal Code offences including theft over $5,000 and breach of trust.
Normore is set to make her first appearance in Wabush Provincial Court on August 18, 2026.