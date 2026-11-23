Justice, News November 23rd, 2026

Police in Deer Lake are investigating an October 2026 break, enter and theft at a local restaurant, and are asking anyone who can identify suspects caught on surveillance cameras to contact the detachment.

On October 1, around 11:30 am, Deer Lake RCMP responded to an overnight break-in at the Wing’n It restaurant on Bennett Drive. Surveillance video at the business showed two suspects forcing entry through the front door shortly before 5:30 a.m., and prying open an automatic teller machine (ATM) inside.

The suspects stole approximately $1,000 in cash from the ATM before fleeing the scene.

Both suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts — one dark in colour, and the other a yellow-brown colour — and dark pants.

Deer Lake RCMP is asking anyone with information about the identity of these suspects, or with information about this crime, to contact the detachment at 709-635-2173 or call their local police.

To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).