Mayor discusses St. John’s needs to deal with crime and addiction Justice, Local News, News November 10th, 2026 Related Articles November 08, 2026 One person taken into custody, as police lift Red-Cliff Road shelter-in-place Read more November 02, 2026 Violent assault caught on video raises more concerns about downtown St. John’s safety Read more October 28, 2026 Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP arrests drug impaired driver Read more October 28, 2026 RCMP-RNC IICE charges Main Point man with online child exploitation offences Read more October 28, 2026 Bay St. George RCMP investigating stolen ATV, chainsaw; seeking public’s assistance Read more October 28, 2026 Gander RCMP will be participating in a training exercise today Read more