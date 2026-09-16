Deer Lake Power advises residents of potential controlled water release

News September 16th, 2026

Deer Lake Powers parent company is advising residents in the community and nearby that water levels in the Grand Lake Reservoir is being closely monitored. Due to current and forecasted conditions, there is a potential for a controlled water release in the coming days.

If a release becomes necessary, the company says a follow-up notice will be issued outlining specific information related to timing and expected conditions.

What to Expect:

• Water will be released over Main Dam, through Junction Brook and into the Upper Humber River.

• Water levels will rise during the spilling period and may continue to fluctuate in the following days.

• Areas normally accessible by land may become submerged or temporarily inaccessible.

Safety Reminder:

Please use caution near shorelines and waterways. Be aware of potential hazards, including:

• Slippery or unstable banks

• Strong or fast‑moving currents

• Floating debris

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and stay clear of affected areas.

Continue to monitor local updates for further information.