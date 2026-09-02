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Province selling 100,000-square-foot air-supported dome structure bought for cancelled west end St. John’s hospital

News

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has issued a public disposal tender for the sale of a large air-supported dome structure that was originally procured for the now-cancelled Kenmount Crossing Acute Care Campus project.

The provincial government has determined there is no identified operational or program need for the structure.

The dome is an approximately 100,000-square-foot, air-supported membrane structure designed for high-occupancy recreational and community uses. The structure has never been deployed and is currently professionally packed and stored. The structure is a fixed facility and would not be suitable for use as a mobile storage solution or temporary operational centre.

According to a release, “to date, the Provincial Government has received interest from a number of potential purchasers. As a result, the structure will be offered through a competitive public disposal tender process to ensure a fair, open and transparent process, while maximizing value for taxpayers.”

Proceeding with disposal will also provide an opportunity for the structure to be put into service for its intended purpose by a private-sector, community or institutional operator capable of supporting high-occupancy recreational, event or other public uses.

Information on public calls for bids issued and awarded by the Provincial Government and other public bodies is available by visiting www.merx.com/govnl.

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