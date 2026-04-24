Bay St. George RCMP stops vehicle with no plate, arrests driver for impaired operation

Justice, News April 24th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP charged a 56-year-old man with impaired operation early Friday morning after a traffic stop in Stephenville.

Around 2:00 a.m., officers on patrol in Stephenville observed a vehicle nearly collide with another in a parking lot on Carolina Avenue. Police initiated a traffic stop, and noted that the vehicle did not have a valid licence plate attached, as required by the Highway Traffic Act.

During the stop, the driver — a 56-year-old man — showed signs of impairment by alcohol, and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested for impaired driving, and transported to the detachment where he provided additional breath samples over the legal limit.

The man was released from custody and must attend provincial court in June 2026. In addition, his vehicle was seized and impounded by police and his driver’s licence was suspended.