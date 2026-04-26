Man charged with impaired driving in Kilbride

Justice, News April 26th, 2026

A 37-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after police responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the Kilbride area late Saturday night.

Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen shortly before midnight on April 25. Officers located the vehicle and demanded a breath sample, which the driver failed.

Further testing showed blood alcohol readings of 140 milligrams.

The man has been charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit. His vehicle was seized, and he was released to appear in court at a later date.