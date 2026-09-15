Cold Harvest and Aquaculture Canada 2026 opens tonight in St. John’s

News September 15th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador’s aquaculture industry is gathering in St. John’s this week for Cold Harvest and Aquaculture Canada 2026. The three-day conference and trade show officially opens tonight at the JAG Hotel and Conference Centre and runs through Sept. 17.

The event is co-hosted by the Newfoundland and Labrador Aquaculture Industry Association and the Aquaculture Association of Canada. This year’s conference marks NAIA’s 40th anniversary and coincides with Aquaculture Week, formally declared by the provincial government. More than 75 speakers and 40 trade-show exhibitors are expected to take part, with delegates attending from across Canada and internationally.

Sessions will focus on aquatic animal health, environmental science, innovation, workforce development and emerging technologies. National agriculture policy leader Scott Ross will deliver the keynote address Wednesday morning, focusing on the connections between agriculture, aquaculture and sustainable food production.

Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson will attend tonight’s opening reception, while Provincial Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Loyola O’Driscoll will bring greetings Wednesday morning.