Clarenville RCMP checkpoint results in arrest of impaired driver

News September 16th, 2026

Clarenville RCMP arrested a 41-year-old man Tuesday night, after he was stopped at a traffic checkpoint on Route 230 and showed signs of intoxication. He was charged with impaired driving for the second time in as many months, and will appear in provincial court on Wednesday.

On September 15, Clarenville RCMP set up a checkpoint on Route 230 to check for impaired drivers, and ensure all vehicles were being operated safety and with proper documentation. Just before midnight, police stopped 41-year-old William King, who was operating with a suspended driver’s licence and showed signs of impairment. Officers at the checkpoint also observed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle.

King failed a roadside screening, and was arrested and transported to the detachment, where he provided additional breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

This was his second recent arrest for impaired operation, so he was held in custody overnight to appear in Clarenville Provincial Court today (Wednesday).

His vehicle was impounded, and he was also issued summary offence tickets for the open container of alcohol and for driving with a suspended licence.

Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is an unnecessary and unacceptable choice that puts everyone on our roads at risk of serious injury or death. If you suspect someone of driving while impaired, please call 911 immediately.