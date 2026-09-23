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Clarenville RCMP asking for public’s help to identify a woman in shoplifting investigation

Justice, News

Clarenville RCMP is investigating a recent theft at a local business and asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect caught by surveillance cameras. Just after 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, a woman was observed on video surveillance entering a retail store on Shoal Harbour Drive, selecting various products and departing the store without paying for all the items she selected. The stolen items are valued at over $75.00.


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Loss Prevention
WM-CCTV-PC-3018 – SecurityDesk
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9/16/2026 12:49:31 PM NDT

Vestibule Exit PVM – 01
9/16/2026 12:05:35 PM NDT


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The woman is described as in her late 30s to late 40s, approximately 5’ 3” to 5’ 9” tall, with a large build and brown shoulder length hair. When captured on surveillance cameras, she was wearing a dark blue quarter zip sweatshirt and a pair of dark coloured pants with a white design.

The woman departed the store in a dark green or grey coloured Jeep.


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Loss Prevention
WM-CCTV-PC-3018 – SecurityDesk
true
9/16/2026 2:19:02 PM NDT

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9/16/2026 12:07:46 PM NDT


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Anyone with any information about this crime, the individual responsible or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP at 709-466-3211.

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