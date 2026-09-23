Clarenville RCMP asking for public’s help to identify a woman in shoplifting investigation

Justice, News September 23rd, 2026

Clarenville RCMP is investigating a recent theft at a local business and asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect caught by surveillance cameras. Just after 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, a woman was observed on video surveillance entering a retail store on Shoal Harbour Drive, selecting various products and departing the store without paying for all the items she selected. The stolen items are valued at over $75.00.



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The woman is described as in her late 30s to late 40s, approximately 5’ 3” to 5’ 9” tall, with a large build and brown shoulder length hair. When captured on surveillance cameras, she was wearing a dark blue quarter zip sweatshirt and a pair of dark coloured pants with a white design.

The woman departed the store in a dark green or grey coloured Jeep.



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Anyone with any information about this crime, the individual responsible or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP at 709-466-3211.