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Canadian Army Reserve training in Stephenville tomorrow

Justice, News

Members of C Company, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Newfoundland Regiment, will conduct Canadian Army Reserve training in Stephenville on Thursday from approximately 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

As part of the exercise, Army Reserve members will conduct a ruck march from Cambrai Armoury to the Igloo Road area, complete patrol and section-level field training, and then return to the Armoury. Residents may see soldiers walking along local roads in Canadian Army uniforms, carrying military equipment and C7 service rifles.

The service rifles will be unloaded. No live or blank ammunition will be used, and magazines will not be carried in the rifles. This is a planned and scheduled training exercise.

Motorists travelling near participating soldiers are asked to slow down, provide adequate space and use extra caution. Training of this nature helps Canadian Army Reserve members maintain their fitness and readiness.

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