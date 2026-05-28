Burgeo RCMP responds to public concern; driver owing over $20k in fines is ticketed and charged

Justice, News May 28th, 2026

A 44-year-old suspended driver will need to attend court after Burgeo RCMP responded to reports of an suspended driver and discovered multiple infractions, plus thousands of dollars in unpaid fines. On May 25, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Burgeo RCMP located a vehicle that was reported by several concerned members of the public as being operated by a suspended, uninsured driver.

The described vehicle was located and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver was identified and police confirmed he was operating on a suspended driver’s licence. Further investigation also confirmed no insurance or registration on the vehicle and over $20,000 in outstanding fines.

The 44-year-old man is charged with driving with a suspended licence, driving without insurance and driving without registration, and is set to appear in Stephenville Provincial Court in July 2026.