Blair Walsh taken into custody

Justice, News September 29th, 2026

One day after pleading guilty to manslaughter, Blair Walsh is now in custody, and will remain behind bars until at least his sentencing next February.

A judge made that decision today in supreme court in Corner Brook, ordering him into custody. Walsh pleaded guilty yesterday to the lesser charge in the death of 59-year-old Bert Webster.

Webster was found dead outside the entrance to Corner Brook Suites on Wheelers Road in March of 2023. Walsh had originally been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault, and had elected trial by judge and jury. That trial was scheduled to begin this week, but jury selection was cancelled in June.

The Crown says Webster died from injuries suffered during an altercation. Walsh will be back in court in February for sentencing.