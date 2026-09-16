Gander RCMP stops, tickets vehicle with obstructed windows

Justice, News September 16th, 2026

RCMP officers in Gander pulled over a 17-year-old driver yesterday evening after responding to a call from a concerned resident about a vehicle with its windows obstructed. The young driver was unable to produce their insurance and registration documents and was ticketed by police. Just before 6:30 p.m. Gander RCMP located a vehicle in the Bennett Drive area that had been reported by a member of the public as the windows of the vehicle were largely obstructed with plastic barrier tape. Police stopped the car, and the 17-year-old driver was instructed to remove the tape from the vehicle.

During the stop, the driver was unable to produce valid proof of insurance or registration documents and was issued two summary offence tickets under the Highway Traffic Act.