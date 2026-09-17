“We just want peace and closure”: Another delay in sentencing for Rodney Constantine

Justice, News September 17th, 2026

Today, in another attempt to put a man guilty of impaired operation causing death behind bars, a provincial court judge withheld sentencing for Rodney Constantine until he’s had the opportunity to review the details of a new joint submission.

Constantine pleaded guilty to impaired operation causing death. That’s after he killed 32-year-old Mark Squires while driving impaired on December 10, 2023, and crashed into a home on Empire Avenue. Prior to his guilty plea, Constantine tried to pass the blame onto the other person who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, who is related to Squires.

Crash site. December 10, 2023.

It was October 2025 that sentencing for Constantine was supposed to take place, but due to legal issues, that never happened. Constantine had to acquire new legal aid, further delaying court proceedings.

Now, almost a year later, Mark Squires’ family says they’re stuck living through this nightmare every day. They say they just want peace and closure.

Early last month, Judge Bruce Short denied a joint submission from both the crown and defence of four years. Short said that sentence didn’t fit the crimes Constantine committed, and it did not appropriately reflect the severity.

Rodney Constantine in court today.

Today Constantine’s lawyer and the crown came back to judge Short with a new joint submission of five years. The judge didn’t hint at whether that was a sentence he thought to be fitting for this case, but he did say it is his responsibility to read the full submission provided by council.

Judge Short further stated that the specifics of this case are very important as other councils and courts may use this case in the future when it comes to sentencing decisions.

Judge Short also noted that he understands the many delays in this trial have been difficult on the family of Mark Squires, and that he wouldn’t delay this matter any longer than it has to be.

The sentencing of Rodney Constantine will now take place at Provincial Court in St. John’s on October 2.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill was in the courtroom today and will have the full story tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.