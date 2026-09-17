Police investigate violent break and enter that sent one person to hospital in Bonavista

Justice, Local News, News September 17th, 2026

Police are investigating an early morning break and enter and assault that sent one person to hospital. Three masked people were captured on video surveillance, and police are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

On Sept. 17, Clarenville-Bonavista District RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Sebastian Drive in Bonavista. At around 3:50 a.m., three masked suspects were observed on video surveillance forcing entry into the home, where they assaulted the lone occupant inside.

The suspects caused notable damage inside the home and stole items from the victim before fleeing the area on foot. That victim went to hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.

RCMP East District GIS was engaged to lead the investigation into this incident.

If you have information about this crime, or you know the identity of any of the three individuals, you are urged to dial 911 or contact Bonavista RCMP 709-468-7333 as soon as possible.

To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), nlcrimestoppers.com or the P3Tips app.

The investigation is active and ongoing. To protect the privacy of the victim, no additional details are being shared publicly at this time.