‘Ben’s Benefit’ brings together survivors, families and the community in St. John’s to support sober living homes and treatment access

News September 28th, 2026

Guardians of Recovery Foundation will host its annual Ben’s Benefit Gala Night on Friday Oct. 16 in St. John’s, raising funds for sober living homes, addiction treatment programs and disability-benefits navigation support across Newfoundland and Labrador. The evening features testimonial recovery stories, live music and a community celebration of resilience, with all proceeds going directly toward the Foundation’s recovery programs.

Guests at the gala will hear firsthand accounts from individuals who have moved through addiction into stable, sober lives, and will learn how the Foundation’s model – sober living homes paired with wraparound supports – is helping close gaps in the province’s recovery system.

Beyond housing, Guardians of Recovery also helps clients navigate federal and provincial disability benefits, including the Disability Tax Credit and CPP Disability, connecting people in recovery to financial supports that are often out of reach without dedicated guidance. Gala proceeds help sustain this work alongside the Foundation’s sober living homes, job-skills development programming and recovery resources.

“Every ticket sold to Ben’s Benefit is another night in a safe home for someone rebuilding their life,” says Tina Olivero, Founder of Guardians of Recovery Foundation. “Recovery doesn’t happen in isolation – it happens in community. This gala is our chance to bring that community together and show people in recovery, and their families, that they are not alone.”

Event Details

What: Ben’s Benefit Annual Gala Night

Ben’s Benefit Annual Gala Night When: October 16, 2026

October 16, 2026 Where: St. John’s, NL

St. John’s, NL Tickets: www.guardiansofrecovery.foundation