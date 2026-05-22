Bay St. George RCMP investigating overnight break and enter, asking for public’s assistance

Justice, News May 22nd, 2026

Police are investigating a break and enter at a business in Kippens overnight on Wednesday, and are appealing to the public for any information about the incident or those responsible.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on May 20, police responded to a report of an alarm at Lucy’s Bar in Kippens. Officers arrived to find that a basement door had been forced open and that the suspect or suspects had unsuccessfully attempted to access the cash box of the automatic teller machine (ATM), causing extensive damage.

No cash or property was reported stolen, but there was additional damage to the building, including an electrical panel.

Police believe it likely that the suspect or suspects exited through rear door of the business.

Anyone with information about this crime, or video footage in the area between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on May 20 is being asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.