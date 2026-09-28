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Arrest warrant issued for Michael Torraville

Justice, News

Gander RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance locating 28-year-old Michael Torraville. He is currently the subject of an arrest warrant, and is actively evading law enforcement.

Torraville is wanted in relation to eight Criminal Code charges including assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with an undertaking.

If you have information about his current location, please call 1-800-709-RCMP (7267) or your local police detachment as soon as possible.

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