Newfoundlander on new season of Canada’s Got Talent

As the Season 3 premiere of Canada’s Got Talent approaches people in the province will see a Newfoundlander take to the stage.

According to the show, the upcoming third season received thousands of applications from extremely talented Canadians located around the world who had high hopes of participating in the season. But one lucky man from Carbonear has made his dreams come true.

Matthew Cooper, a singer from Carbonear will be vying for the win of, for the first time in the show’s three seasons, $1 million, the largest cash prize in Canadian TV history.

Cooper shared that he has faced setbacks and challenges in life, including being bullied growing up. He has a passion for singing but lacked confidence to try to pursue it head on.

Cooper is featured in the Season 3 promo, which his mom shared on social media with the message: I know you’re going to make Newfoundland, Carbonear and Canada very proud. You can watch the video here.

The new season will premiere on March 19 at 8:00 p.m. EST.