New Corner Brook Hospital Completed

The new hospital in Corner Brook is complete.

Premier Andrew Furey and Minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills and MHA for Corner Brook Gerry Byrne will take part in an event this morning at 10:30 to celebrate the completion.

The hospital has been a long time coming, it was first promised in 2007. Construction began on the 55,741-square-metre hospital in 2019.

The new seven-storey, facility will have 164 beds with the same services currently provided at the current hospital. There will also be an expanded cancer care program, including radiation services.

The facility was constructed by Marco.