New Board Members Elected at Energy NL Annual General Meeting

Energy NL held its 2024 Annual General Meeting in St. John’s on Thursday. Results of member elections were announced as new members joined the Board of Directors and outgoing members were thanked for their contribution.

Jeremy Whittle, Chief Operating Officer of Crosbie, began his one-year term as Chair of the Board of Directors. Richard Mandeville, Vice President of Subsea – Canada & Country Manager for TechnipFMC, was acclaimed as Vice Chair. Each year the Vice Chair assumes the role of Chair.

Stephanie Gruchy, Director of Business Strategy & Development – Services, Maintenance & Marine with Pennecon Limited, was elected Treasurer.

Eight candidates stood for election for five vacant positions of Director who serve a two-year term.

The new members take their positions effective immediately.

The organization represents approximately 500 member organizations worldwide which are involved in the energy sector.