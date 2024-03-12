NAPE Launches ‘Home Care Is Healthcare’ Campaign 

NAPE has launched a new advertising campaign centred around home care. The ‘Home Care Is Healthcare’ advertising campaign will run province-wide on a wide array of platforms.

NAPE represents over 3500 home workers across the province and is currently bargaining with Home Care Agencies across the province.

“Home care has become an essential part of our province’s healthcare system,” said NAPE President Jerry Earle. “Home care gives those who need support the ability to stay in their own homes and in their own communities. It allows people to get better, grow, and be independent, which is good for their physical and mental health. Home care gives loved ones peace of mind. And it reduces stress and strain on our healthcare system – while saving our province money.”