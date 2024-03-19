NAPE aims to send anti-privatization message to government ahead of provincial budget

NAPE members protested in front of the Confederation Building this morning, saying the province’s public highways and public services are not for sale.

NAPE President Jerry Earle says, government has indicated that they intend to use the P3 (public private partnership) model to design, build, finance, and maintain new highways. The province has also stated that private contractors will do all maintenance of any new sections of road built under this system.

Earle says something he is not hoping to see in Wednesdays budget, is the further privatization of any public services in Newfoundland and Labrador.