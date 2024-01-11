MUN President declines meeting with faculty association to discuss cyberattack concerns

Memorial University’s Faculty Association says MUN President Neil Bose has declined to meet with the executive, to discuss issues relating to the cyberattack at the university’s Grenfell campus.

The faculty association says due to the IT security breach, members did not have full access to necessary working materials, therefor couldn’t properly teach their courses.

They had a number of other questions for the MUN president they had hoped to have answered, including:

What is the full scope of the IT security breach?

What are the expected long-term implications of the breach?

What information has been compromised?