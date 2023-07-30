MP Hutchings looking forward to double duty in Ottawa following new appointment

The MP for Long Range Mountains was back in her home district this weekend for the first time since being re-appointed to the federal cabinet by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week.

During Wednesday’s cabinet shuffle, Gudie Hutchings held on to her portfolio as federal minister of Rural Economic Development, but she was also tapped to be the cabinet representative overseeing the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Speaking exclusively to NTV News on Saturday, Minister Hutchings says she’s looking forward to taking on double duty on Parliament Hill.