Morning school closures on the south coast

On the south coast, there are some morning school closures.

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow later this morning:

Christ the King School

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Dunne Memorial Academy

Fatima Academy

Fortune Bay Academy

Marystown Central High

Pearce Junior High School

Sacred Heart Academy

St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Joseph’s All Grade

The following schools have a delayed opening:

John Burke High School

Lake Academy Fortune

Lourdes Elementary Lourdes,

Our Lady of the Cape School Cape St. George

Piccadilly Central High Piccadilly

St. Thomas Aquinas Port au Port

St. Catherine’s Academy