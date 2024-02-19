Morning school closures on the south coast

On the south coast, there are some morning school closures.
The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow later this morning:
Christ the King School
Donald C. Jamieson Academy
Dunne Memorial Academy
Fatima Academy
Fortune Bay Academy
Marystown Central High
Pearce Junior High School
Sacred Heart Academy
St. Joseph’s Academy
St. Joseph’s All Grade
The following schools have a delayed opening:
John Burke High School
Lake Academy Fortune
Lourdes Elementary Lourdes,
Our Lady of the Cape School Cape St. George
Piccadilly Central High Piccadilly
St. Thomas Aquinas Port au Port
St. Catherine’s Academy