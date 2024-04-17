Moose-vehicle collision sends one person to hospital

One person was taken to hospital following a moose-vehicle collision in Goulds on Tuesday evening.

Warning: The following contains images that some may find disturbing.

Emergency crews were called to a portion of Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m.. A sedan traveling south between Raymond’s Brook and Main Road struck the moose, which caused significant damage to the sedan. The animal was killed by the force of the collision. The driver of the sedan, who was the only occupant, was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor in nature.

Police closed the bypass road between Doyle’s Road and Main Road until wildlife officials could remove the deceased animal from the roadway.

Roads were wet in rain and fog at the time of the incident.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has a web page dedicated to Moose-Vehicle Awareness.

