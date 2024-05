Roads are wet once again with fog across most of Newfoundland. Visibility is reduced in areas of fog. Across Route 500 in Labrador, there are few snow-covered areas.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 53 is delayed and Air Canada Flight 1574 is delayed. At the Gander International Airport Sunwing Flight 1234 is cancelled.