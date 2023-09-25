Monday starts soggy for some, but it’ll turn around this afternoon!

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR TONIGHT
A weak area of low pressure moved over the Island Sunday night and brought yet another round of light rain, after what was an otherwise beautiful Sunday for many. That low will depart today, albeit a bit slower than I’d like to see. This will do a couple of things, it will keep the showers on the go for areas of eastern and northeastern Newfoundland this morning and it will also bring a fairly cloudy morning to the Island. At the same time, much of Labrador will wake up to sunny skies or a mix of sun and cloud.
Throughout the day, the the clouds will eventually clear off for most of the Province, as an area of high pressure builds in from Quebec. This process will yield more and more sunshine as the day wears on. The animation below times out the departure of the clouds.
Temerature-wise today, we are looking fairly seasonble, with highs reaching the upper single digits to lower teens afternoon across the region. Wind speeds will generally decrease as the day wears on and evening approaches.