Frost Advisory in effect Monday night for most of Newfoundland

A Frost Advisory has been issued for late Monday night into Early Tuesday morning by the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander. The Frost Advisory is in effect for the following areas:
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- St. John’s & vicinity
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- Burin Peninsula
- Connaigre
- Burgeo – Ramea
- Channel-Port aux Basques
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gros Morne
- Bay St. George
- Buchans and the interior
- Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Clarenville & vicinity
- Gander & vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Terra Nova
- Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay
Current details: Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.
Minimum temperatures: -1 to +3 in low lying areas.
Locations: All of Newfoundland except The Great Northern Peninsula.
Time span: tonight and early Tuesday morning.
Remarks: Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low-lying areas.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.