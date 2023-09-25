Frost Advisory in effect Monday night for most of Newfoundland

A Frost Advisory has been issued for late Monday night into Early Tuesday morning by the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander. The Frost Advisory is in effect for the following areas:

The Avalon Peninsula North

The Avalon Peninsula Southeast

St. John’s & vicinity

The Avalon Peninsula Southwest

Burin Peninsula

Connaigre

Burgeo – Ramea

Channel-Port aux Basques

Corner Brook & vicinity

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Gros Morne

Bay St. George

Buchans and the interior

Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity

Bay of Exploits

Bonavista North

Bonavista Peninsula

Clarenville & vicinity

Gander & vicinity

Green Bay – White Bay

Terra Nova

Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay

Current details: Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Minimum temperatures: -1 to +3 in low lying areas.

Locations: All of Newfoundland except The Great Northern Peninsula.

Time span: tonight and early Tuesday morning.

Remarks: Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low-lying areas.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.