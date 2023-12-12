Monday saw record-breaking warmth across the Island

December 11, 2023, will be marked in the meteorological records as a day of unprecedented warmth, with numerous areas across the Island setting new daily maximum temperature records. Some locations also set all-time monthly high temperatures.
Daily Maximum Temperature Records
- Badger Area (Badger, AUT)
- New record: 14.6°C
- Old record: 12.8°C (1957)
- Records kept since: 1956
- Bonavista Area (Bonavista)
- New record: 12.3°C
- Old record: 12.2°C (1957)
- Records kept since: 1956
- Burgeo Area (Burgeo Nl)
- New record: 9.9°C
- Old record: 9.5°C (2012)
- Records kept since: 1939
- Daniel’s Harbour Area (Daniel’s Harbour)
- New record: 17.1°C
- Old record: 13.9°C (1957)
- Records kept since: 1946
- Deer Lake Area (Deer Lake A)
- New record: 16.1°C
- Old record: 13.3°C (1973)
- Records kept since: 1933
- Gander Area (Gander Intl A)
- New record: 13.2°C
- Old record: 12.2°C (1957)
- Records kept since: 1937
- La Scie Area (La Scie)
- New record: 13.8°C
- Old record: 6.7°C (2019)
- Records kept since: 1977
- St. Anthony Area (St Anthony)
- New record: 12.4°C
- Old record: 6.7°C (1957)
- Records kept since: 1945
- Twillingate Area (Twillingate, AUT)
- New record: 13.3°C
- Old record: 11.1°C (1957)
- Records kept since: 1950
In addition to the daily records, some areas also set new extreme monthly maximum temperature records for December.
- La Scie Area (La Scie)
- New record: 13.8°C
- Old record: 12.5°C (December 12, 2008)
- Records kept since: 1977
- St. Anthony Area (St Anthony)
- New record: 12.4°C
- Old record: 11.1°C (December 3, 2020)
- Records kept since: 1945