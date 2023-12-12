News Weather

Monday saw record-breaking warmth across the Island

Posted: December 12, 2023 8:58 am
By Eddie Sheerr


December 11, 2023, will be marked in the meteorological records as a day of unprecedented warmth, with numerous areas across the Island setting new daily maximum temperature records. Some locations also set all-time monthly high temperatures.

Daily Maximum Temperature Records

  1. Badger Area (Badger, AUT)
    • New record: 14.6°C
    • Old record: 12.8°C (1957)
    • Records kept since: 1956
  2. Bonavista Area (Bonavista)
    • New record: 12.3°C
    • Old record: 12.2°C (1957)
    • Records kept since: 1956
  3. Burgeo Area (Burgeo Nl)
    • New record: 9.9°C
    • Old record: 9.5°C (2012)
    • Records kept since: 1939
  4. Daniel’s Harbour Area (Daniel’s Harbour)
    • New record: 17.1°C
    • Old record: 13.9°C (1957)
    • Records kept since: 1946
  5. Deer Lake Area (Deer Lake A)
    • New record: 16.1°C
    • Old record: 13.3°C (1973)
    • Records kept since: 1933
  6. Gander Area (Gander Intl A)
    • New record: 13.2°C
    • Old record: 12.2°C (1957)
    • Records kept since: 1937
  7. La Scie Area (La Scie)
    • New record: 13.8°C
    • Old record: 6.7°C (2019)
    • Records kept since: 1977
  8. St. Anthony Area (St Anthony)
    • New record: 12.4°C
    • Old record: 6.7°C (1957)
    • Records kept since: 1945
  9. Twillingate Area (Twillingate, AUT)
    • New record: 13.3°C
    • Old record: 11.1°C (1957)
    • Records kept since: 1950

In addition to the daily records, some areas also set new extreme monthly maximum temperature records for December.

  1. La Scie Area (La Scie)
    • New record: 13.8°C
    • Old record: 12.5°C (December 12, 2008)
    • Records kept since: 1977
  2. St. Anthony Area (St Anthony)
    • New record: 12.4°C
    • Old record: 11.1°C (December 3, 2020)
    • Records kept since: 1945
