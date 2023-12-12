Monday saw record-breaking warmth across the Island

December 11, 2023, will be marked in the meteorological records as a day of unprecedented warmth, with numerous areas across the Island setting new daily maximum temperature records. Some locations also set all-time monthly high temperatures.

Daily Maximum Temperature Records

Badger Area (Badger, AUT) New record: 14.6°C

Old record: 12.8°C (1957)

Records kept since: 1956 Bonavista Area (Bonavista) New record: 12.3°C

Old record: 12.2°C (1957)

Records kept since: 1956 Burgeo Area (Burgeo Nl) New record: 9.9°C

Old record: 9.5°C (2012)

Records kept since: 1939 Daniel’s Harbour Area (Daniel’s Harbour) New record: 17.1°C

Old record: 13.9°C (1957)

Records kept since: 1946 Deer Lake Area (Deer Lake A) New record: 16.1°C

Old record: 13.3°C (1973)

Records kept since: 1933 Gander Area (Gander Intl A) New record: 13.2°C

Old record: 12.2°C (1957)

Records kept since: 1937 La Scie Area (La Scie) New record: 13.8°C

Old record: 6.7°C (2019)

Records kept since: 1977 St. Anthony Area (St Anthony) New record: 12.4°C

Old record: 6.7°C (1957)

Records kept since: 1945 Twillingate Area (Twillingate, AUT) New record: 13.3°C

Old record: 11.1°C (1957)

Records kept since: 1950

In addition to the daily records, some areas also set new extreme monthly maximum temperature records for December.