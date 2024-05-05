First cruise ship of the season arrives in St. John’s

Cruise ship season has officially begun in St. John’s, with the first ship of the season having arrived on this chilly Sunday.

The Phoenix Reisen Amera, with approximately 900 passengers, docked early this morning in the harbour.

It’s the first of 18 cruise lines that are scheduled to make 40 visits to the capital city between May and October this year. In all, they will bring more than 54 thousand passengers.

St. John’s is regularly included on cruise vessels’ itineraries, including those on Northern Trans-Atlantic, Adventure Expedition, Canada-New England and home-porting itineraries.

The public is reminded that parking on Harbour Drive is limited during cruise ship stays.

The full schedule of cruise visits is available on the city of St. John’s website.