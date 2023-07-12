Minister Osborne to provide another update on Health Care Action plan

The province’s health minister, Tom Osborne, will provide a Health Care Action Update this afternoon to discuss increased access to quality primary care.

He will address media at the Confederation Building at 12:30 p.m. following a technical briefing for media.

Osborne will be joined by Dr. Pat Parfrey, Deputy Minister of Health Transformation, and Melissa Coish, Senior Director of Primary Health Care and Community Services, Eastern Urban Zone, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

Health Accord NL is designed to provide access to quality health care. Budget 2023 made the largest ever investment in health care totaling $3.9 billion.

Health Care Action has five key areas:

Health care professional retention;

Health care professional recruitment;

Access to quality primary care;

Improved virtual care; and

Improved access to emergency care.

NTV’s David Salter is covering the story and will have more on NTV First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.