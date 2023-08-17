Man facing additional charges after incident at provincial court holding cells

On Wednesday afternoon the RNC in St. John’s were called to the provincial court holding cells
from a Sheriffs Officer where it was alleged that a prisoner who was being escorted from court
had uttered threats to Sheriff’s officers and damaged property.
Police conducted an investigation and the 18 year old male was charged with two counts of breach of his release order, mischief, property damage, and two counts of uttering threats.
The accused was taken to the city lock up and held to appear in court.