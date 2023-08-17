Man facing additional charges after incident at provincial court holding cells

A 14-year-old boy suspected of killing a 65-year-old woman in Mount Pearl earlier this month has had his bail hearing postponed.

The hearing was supposed to begin this morning in provincial court in St. John’s. However, his new lawyer, Robert Hoskins, from Bob Buckingham’s firm, who appeared via telephone with the teen, told Judge James Walsh that they are still awaiting disclosure from the Crown. He said they are still working out a bail plan and the teen will remain in custody.

He and prosecutor Deidre Badcock agreed to set the case over to Sept. 12. The teen is not expected to attend in person for the next court appearance. Instead, the judge said, he will appear via telephone or teleconference.

The boy is charged with second-degree murder.

Police were called to 30 Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl at around 4 p.m. on Aug 3 to a report of a sudden death. After consulting with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined the woman’s death was a homicide.

The teen was arrested shortly after at another house in Mount Pearl. Police aren’t disclosing at this point if the boy was related to the woman, only to say they knew each other.

Investigators are also looking for a blue plastic recycling bag, which they believe could be linked to the case. They haven’t said what could be in the bag, but they’re asking anyone in the area to check their properties for the bag or anything suspicious. Officers are also keeping tight-lipped about whether a weapon was used.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RNC or Crimestoppers.,