A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a report of a theft in Kilbride on Thursday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a residence and spoke to the complainant. After further investigation they located and arrested the suspect.

The accused was charged with driving while prohibited, failure to stop, breach of probation, possession of break and enter instruments and theft under $5,000.

The man will appear in court this morning.